Marines treat local veterans to buffet dinner

Submitted Content

The Marine Corps League – Lake of the Ozarks Detachment partnered with local Heroes Outreach Program and sponsored a get-together for over a dozen military veterans earlier this month. The event was held at the Osage Beach Golden Corral , and the Marine Detachment bought dinner for all program participants.

Heroes Outreach Program was founded by Eldon resident John Murlock who explained to the Marines at a recent meeting that the vision of his program is to have the country free of military veteran suicides. Murlock informed the Marines that on average, twenty-two military veterans commit suicide each and every day. The Marine Detachment was intent on assisting Murlock in his quest to reach out to military veterans who may at times find themselves isolated and perhaps lacking camaraderie.

Those interested in learning more about the Heroes Outreach Program are urged to contact Program Administrator John Murlock at 1-800-514-6670.