Maintenance Work Will Close One Lane of Route 54 in Camden County

Missouri Department of Transportation crews will work to cut brush along the bluffs that line U.S. Route 54 in the Macks Creek area next week.

The work will take place Tuesday, January 19 through Friday, January 22. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be closed in the work area between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day.

Traffic delays are possible while work takes place. MoDOT appreciates the patience of travelers during the work.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.