Lake Regional Announces ICU Director

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Health System is pleased to welcome Angela Kenig, R.N., MSN, CNML, as the ICU director. Kenig will be responsible for overseeing the Intensive Care Unit, Respiratory Therapy and Dialysis.

“The ICU has always been vital in providing critical care to our patients, and the current health crisis made it even more important that we select the right person to lead this department,” said Melissa Hunter, R.N., MSN, executive vice president and chief nursing officer at Lake Regional. “Angela is a servant-leader with a strong work ethic, and she will be an exceptional addition to our Lake Regional team.”

Kenig has extensive experience in the health care industry. Before joining Lake Regional, she most recently served as director of Nursing at North Kansas City Hospital. Kenig has a master’s degree in nursing management and leadership from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Shawn Andreasen, R.N, served as the interim ICU director.

“We are thankful to Shawn for his leadership and continued commitment to Lake Regional,” Hunter said.

Lake Regional’s 18-bed ICU was renovated in 2020 with facility and technological updates to allow for a better patient experience.

Lake Regional Health System provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout the mid-Missouri region. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com.