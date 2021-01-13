Camdenton R-III recognizes January’s Classified Employees of the Week.

Submitted Content

Camdenton R-III School District has recognized January’s Classified Employees of the Week. (Left to right)

Marcia Bonick, High School Paraprofessional

Marcia’s attitude of lifelong learning shows up each and every day in the classroom and provides a strong example to all students. It is clear that she is committed to each and every one of her students. In fact, on any given day of the school week, you will usually find Marcia arriving at Camdenton High School early to get ready for her day. Her interactions with students in the classroom are enriched by her knowledge and experience, along with a dose of her good sense of humor.

Officer Gideon, Campus Security

Officer Gideon’s willingness to help staff, students, and parents when needed is above and beyond. He is caring, compassionate, and kind. It’s apparent he loves what he does. Officer Gideon is a wonderful asset to our team and district. He’s someone you can always count on!

Kimberly Mell, Oak Ridge Paraprofessional

Kimberly comes to work early to ensure every student has a place to go upon their arrival, regardless of what time they arrive. In the classroom, she works individually with students at their level so each student has the opportunity to learn and succeed. Kimberly accomplishes the needs of each student with excitement and a smile on her face!

Rachel Christensen, Middle School Secretary

2020 continued to bring an array of curveballs and unexpected events. For instance, who would typically plan for nearly the entire MS office staff to be quarantined? Well...this happened. At one point in time during the experience, Rachel Christensen was Camdenton Middle School’s lone secretary. Never at any point did Rachel complain, panic, or fret. She modeled an outstanding level of professionalism during this time. Rachel led the charge and gave her best efforts to maintain a level of stability in the office. Rachel Christensen is one of the many reasons why CMS is a great place to be!

The Classified Employee of the Week is chosen through staff submissions. CCEA members recognize classified employees (support staff) who have made a difference in their field.