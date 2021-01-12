Newcomers/Longtimers Club awards $2500 scholarship to Elizabeth Bure

Submitted Content

Newcomers/Longtimers Club has awarded Elizabeth Bure a $2500 scholarship to continue her nursing education at State Fair Community College in Eldon. Elizabeth has completed her program for her LPN license and will be starting her Associate Nursing Program this January for her RN, with graduation in December 2021. Elizabeth states “By awarding me the Newcomers/Longtimers Scholarship, you have lightened my financial burden which allows me to focus more on the most important aspect of school: learning. I hope one day I will be able to help students achieve their goals just as you have helped me.”

The club has been providing scholarships and funds to charities for the past 25 years from proceeds of the Newcomers/Longtimers Home Tour held annually in May, but cancelled this year due to the pandemic. Thanks to local businesses and N/L members, a scholarship could still be awarded. Roof Lux owner Darrell Elliott donated $2000 as a way of paying it forward as he received a scholarship from N/L years ago. Four businesses – Angie Uptergrove Agency, Mary Albers of Four Seasons Realty, Scott’s Concrete, and Grandma’s Kitchen – also donated. Club members donated $465.

Newcomers/Longtimers Club is a social club established in 1965 for lake area women. The club hopes to resume activities sometime in 2021. For more information about the club, go to newcomerslongtimers.com.