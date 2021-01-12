Lake Regional Establishes COVID-19 Vaccine Waiting Lists

Submitted Content

Lake Regional Health System is preparing to expand its COVID-19 vaccination offering, once rollout is authorized from the state and vaccines are made available.

“We understand many people in our service area are eager to receive this vaccine and the protection it brings,” said Michael Dow, Pharm.D., director of Ancillary Services at Lake Regional. “Although we do not currently have vaccines to distribute, we want to be ready to quickly schedule recipients when we do receive more vaccines.”

Community members interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine can join a waiting list at lakeregional.com/vaccine. People will self-select their appropriate category: phase 1A, 1B, 2 or 3. The State of Missouri will determine when vaccine administrators may move from one phase to the next. A Lake Regional representative will use the waiting lists to schedule appointments once they become available.

Community members who do not have access to the internet may call 573-348-7444 and leave a request for a Lake Regional representative to contact them.

The cost of the vaccine is free; however, because Lake Regional is a non-government and non-profit entity, there will be a small administration fee to help offset expenses to provide this community service.

To learn more about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as the phased rollout, visit mostopscovid.com. To learn more about Lake Regional’s COVID-19 response, visit lakeregional.com/covid19.

