Community Foundation of the Lake awards $48,000 in Ameren grants

The Community Foundation of the Lake and Ameren Corporation have awarded $48,000 to 12 nonprofit agencies affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the Lake of the Ozarks region.

The Community Foundation of the Lake has proudly served the Lake of the Ozarks area for over 10 years. CFL donors, volunteers and board members are committed to the sustainability and improvement of the Lake community. The CFL, a nonprofit community organization created by and for the people of the lake area, makes grants to community organizations and builds resources, with a mission to assist in building the educational, cultural, health and economic development of Morgan, Miller and Camden counties.

The CFL manages a variety of funds, established by families, individuals and corporations. It also provides local nonprofit agencies opportunities to increase their capacity to serve people through the wise stewardship of their funds and opportunities for collaboration with like-minded organizations. The CFL is one of 52 affiliate foundations with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks. In all, Ameren donated $111,000 for pandemic recovery grantmaking. In a related program, the CFO awarded $63,000 to nonprofit agencies in Benton, Cape Girardeau, Gasconade and Howell counties served by Ameren.

These grants focus on agencies providing meal programs, transportation, childcare and mental health services related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Community Foundation of the Lake encompasses the Lake of the Ozarks area. Its grants were awarded to:

• Big Brothers Big Sisters: $3,500 for new matches

• Citizens Against Domestic Violence: $7,500 for mental-health therapy

• The Changing Table: $3,825 for diapers

• Child Advocacy Council: $1,000 for food vouchers

• C.O.P.S. Virtual Connection Calls: $1,000 for online support with licensed professionals

• Food for Morgan County/Neighbors in Need: $5,000 for food, transportation and utilities

• Heros Outreach Program: $1,000 for support for veterans and first responders

• Kids’ Harbor: $5,675 for mental health counseling, games, activities and supplies

• Lake Area Industries: $5,000 for employees with mental disabilities with transportation needs

• Lake of the Ozarks Developmental Center: $5,000 for telecommunication equipment

• OATS Transit: $5,000 for cleaning supplies

• Osage Beach Senior Center: $4,500 for homebound and curbside meals

“With immense gratitude, we thank Ameren and their employees for their continued support of the Community Foundation of the Lake,” CFL President Amy Hernandez said. “Ameren has a huge presence at the Lake and it is our pleasure to partner with them each year to support our local nonprofit organizations, making our community one of the greatest places to live and work.”

Ameren Corporation is a Fortune 500 company providing electric power to 2.4 million customers and natural gas service to more than 900,000 customers across 64,000 square miles in Missouri and Illinois. Ameren Missouri and Ameren Transmission Company are both based in St. Louis.

“This has been a great partnership opportunity with Ameren Corp.,” CFO President Brian Fogle said. “The company put its charitable dollars to work in the communities it serves by using our expertise in managing and granting out these generous resources.”

These grants bring the CFO’s total discretionary grantmaking for COVID-19 response and recovery to $2.06 million since March 2020. Total COVID-related grantmaking by the CFO, including grants from donor-advised and employee benevolence funds, is $3.15 million.

The Community Foundation of the Lake, founded in 2009, holds assets of $2.3 million as of June 30, 2020.