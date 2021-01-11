Versailles teen suffers injuries, totals vehicle in Miller County crash

Lake Sun Staff

A Versailles teen was injured Monday morning after a crash in Miller County.

Emanual E. Bryant, 19, was driving his 2006 Chevy Monte Carlo on US54 eastbound when he traveled off the left side of the roadway and overcorrected. Bryant then traveled off the right side of the road and struck an embankment causing his vehicle to overturn.

Bryant only suffered minor injuries, but his vehicle was totaled. He was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.