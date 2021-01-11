Sarah Schwantes named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week.

Submitted Content

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Mrs. Sarah Schwantes, kindergarten teacher at Dogwood Elementary School. Mrs. Schwantes is a dedicated teacher who has a kind heart and a passion to help those around her achieve their full potential. She is warm, enthusiastic, and caring. Sarah has a gift for always encouraging everyone she meets and is involved in finding ways to make her students’ lives better. She models her excitement and love for learning with students as well as provides them with skills and encouragement so they can be successful. She serves on the STEM Career Ladder team that works toward enhancing science and technology opportunities for our students. Dogwood is fortunate to have her as part of the excellent group of staff that serves our students.

We are very proud of her efforts. And that is why Sarah Schwantes is the Camdenton Schools/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.