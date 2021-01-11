Realtor group hopes to transition Robin’s Resort into salable condo units

Dan Field

A local Realtor group hopes to transition a popular Osage Beach resort into salable condo units at a time when condos are at a premium.

WK LOZ Holdings, LLC, is petitioning the Osage Beach Planning & Zoning Commission to rezone Robin’s Resort just off Passover Road to C-1b (Commercial Lodging) so the existing resort can be sold as individual units to private owners as condo units. The rezoning request would also allow the owners to build an additional small condo building on the property. About 6.21 acres would be involved.

Owners of WK LOZ Holdings are listed on the rezoning application as Jeff and Melissa Krantz of the Village of Four Seasons and Jason and Natalie Whittle of Osage Beach.

The rezoning request would change the existing zoning from C-1 (General Commercial) with an E-3 Overlay (allowing for PWC rentals) to Commercial Lodging. The change in zoning would discontinue the rental of PWCs.

The P&Z commission will consider the request at 6 p.m. Jan. 12 during its regular monthly meeting at Osage Beach City Hall. The P&Z will then make a recommendation to the OB Board of Aldermen which will hold a public hearing and consider the P&Z recommendation.

The rezoning request comes at a time when salable condo units are at an historic low. An annual real estate symposium sponsored by RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks last fall identified only 72 condo units for sale. Not too many years ago there was a glut of condo units for sale at the Lake of the Ozarks after developers overbuilt before the real estate market collapsed in the mid-2000s.

According to an analysis of the rezoning request by the OB Planning Department, the majority of condo developments in Osage Beach are zoning C-1 (General Commercial). Recognizing the need to conserve retail/commercial property for those purposes the city removed condos from the C-1 zone in 2006 and created a C-1b zoning to allow for condominiums.

An increase in demand for housing at the lake and the challenges of operating a resort are cited as reasons the city is seeing more of these types of requests, the P&Z analysis noted. It is well known that the lake area is seeing an increase in the number of people wanting to relocate here. This demand is what is driving the shortage of dwellings and the push by developers to build more salable condos, the analysis explained.