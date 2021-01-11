Lake Regional Announces Construction Plans for New Lebanon Campus

Jennifer Bethurem, Mitch Prentice

Lake Regional Content, mprentice@lakesunonline.com

Lake Regional Health System has announced plans to open a new Lebanon campus in 2022. Located at 755 Cowan Drive, near I-44 Exit 130, this updated campus will include all of the services Lake Regional currently provides in Lebanon, as well as a few additions.

“Lake Regional is committed to caring for Lebanon, and this new campus will provide greater convenience for our patients, along with excellent care from people who are fully invested in this community,” said Lake Regional CEO Dane W. Henry, FACHE.

Currently, Lake Regional’s services in Lebanon include family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, walk-in care, occupational medicine, orthopedics and cardiology. The new location also will house rehabilitation therapies.

The construction project began taking shape following a donation by The Williams Family Trust last year. Lebanon residents Bill and Janet C. Williams donated a portion of the 12.5-acre tract where Lake Regional plans to build the two-story, 30,000-square-foot facility.

Henry says the decision to build in such close proximity to Mercy Hospital was due to where the donated land was located, not solely for the sake of competition. He says that Lebanon residents have become accustomed to that area of the city being where medical services are located and hopes that the hospitals can work in harmony to provide a wider net of services.

“We were honored to receive this gift from a local family who, like our team, wants greater access to top-quality health care services in the community,” Henry said.

Lake Regional’s commitment to Lebanon stems from the close ties its providers and employees have to the area. The health system first began offering services in Lebanon in 2017 and has continually expanded to meet the community’s needs.

Existing Lebanon employees at the old location will seamlessly move to the new location, where Henry says they will be able to hire even more workers once construction is complete.

“Our care team is local; they have roots here,” Henry said. “They are excited to build a healthier future for their friends and neighbors.”

The primary care team — Drs. Neil Schwartzman and Jeffrey Fears, and Nurse Practitioners Dan Johnson and Laura Seaman — and Express Care provider Ryan Rogers, P.A., have long cared for patients from Lebanon and the surrounding area, even before joining Lake Regional Health System.

“We are so excited for the new Lebanon campus,” said Laura Seaman, FNP, who provides care for all ages at Lake Regional Clinic – Lebanon. “I don’t know what says commitment more than putting in bricks and mortar right here in town.”

Currently, the expected completion date for the expansion is slated for mid-year 2022. However, with the team still completing design and factors such as weather and access to materials playing a factor, this is still to be determined. In addition to completing the land agreement, Lake Regional already has taken several first steps on the construction project, including permitting by the City of Lebanon and initial clearing of the property. Lebanon-based True Construction Inc. has been named the project’s general contractor.

“Our vision for Lebanon is to continue building relationships and to offer quality health care from providers the community knows and trusts,” Henry said. “Our commitment to Lebanon runs deep.”

According to a statement from the City of Lebanon, the mayor welcomes the construction project.

“Since 2017, Lake Regional has provided the citizens of Lebanon and the surrounding area great health care and with their new facility their services will be able to grow to provide even more in the future,” said Mayor Jared Carr. “Lebanon is grateful to Lake Regional Health System for their commitment to the health of our community.”

To keep up with construction progress and see the future of health care in Lebanon built in real-time, visit lakeregional.com/Lebanon. The site also includes interviews with some of Lake Regional’s care team. For additional project updates, follow Lake Regional Health System at facebook.com/lakeregional.