Dr. Lisa Thomas Takes Oath of Office to Serve as State Representative

Dr. Lisa Thomas officially began her service as state representative for the 124th District after being sworn in during a ceremony Wednesday, January 6 in the Missouri State Capitol. State Rep. Thomas takes her place in the Missouri House of Representatives alongside 113 of her Republican colleagues, as well as 48 Democratic members.

“I am so humbled and blessed to have the opportunity to be the voice of this amazing district,” said Rep. Thomas, R – Four Seasons. “I invite everyone to contact my office to express your concerns as well as any issues I may be able to assist you with. In addition, I would love to meet in person, either in the district or up in our beautiful historic Capitol.”

The members of the 101st General Assembly were sworn into office by Missouri Supreme Court Justice Mary R. Russell. The members of the House then elected state Rep. Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, to serve as House Speaker, and state Rep. John Wiemann, R-O-Fallon, to serve as Speaker Pro Tem.

Thomas replaces state Rep. Rocky Miller, who left office because of term limits. Miller had served the 124th district, which includes Miller and Camden counties, for the past 8 years.

The 101st General Assembly is made up of 163 representatives and 34 senators. Thomas is one of 46 first-term legislators in the House. One House seat is currently vacant. For more information, contact Rep. Thomas’ office at 573-751-3604.