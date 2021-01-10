31 New Troopers To Graduate From Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 31 troopers will graduate from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. The ceremony is by invitation only due to the coronavirus guidelines; however, it will be made available to the public and the media live via the Patrol’s Facebook page Facebook.com/motrooper. A Facebook page is not required to watch the broadcast, which will go live 10 minutes prior to the graduation. The graduation ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. The 110th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on August 3, 2020, to begin the 25-week training to become a trooper. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on February 16, 2021.
Four class awards will be presented. The recruits accumulate points toward graduation in the categories of physical fitness, firearms, and academics throughout their 25 weeks at the Academy. The person with the highest number of points in each category earns the respective award. Award categories include physical fitness, firearms, academics, and the Superintendent’s Award, which is presented to the person with the most points overall.
The names (hometowns) and first assignments of members of the 110th Recruit Class are listed below:
Troop A
John P. Blinkinsop (Joplin, MO), Zone 5, Ray/Carroll Counties
Derek M. Bradshaw (St. James, MO), Zone 11, Cass County
David T. Craig (Nixa, MO), Zone 7, Jackson County
Michael A. Ebeling (Iberia, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County
Samuel L. Edwards (Springfield, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County
Hazen J. Groves (Jefferson City, MO), Zone 15, Henry County
Matthew J. Hickman (Wheaton, MO), Zone 15, Henry County
Jackson D. Hood (Springfield, MO), Zone 12, Johnson County
Tristen D. Jackson (Sedalia, MO), Zone 10, Saline County
Troop B
Cole T. Hinshaw (Shelbyville, MO), Zone 6, Clark/Scotland Counties
Nicholas C. Keller (Philadelphia, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties
Cody J. Snyder (Kirksville, MO), Zone 4, Putnam/Sullivan Counties
Troop C
Kyle G. Barba (Lakewood, CA), Zone 1, North St. Louis County
Zachariah P. Beckerman (Jackson, MO), Zone 12, Jefferson County
Thomas W. Brewer (Belle, MO), Zone 13, Jefferson County
Delandis O. Gillespie (Charleston, MO), Zone 2, North St. Louis County
Bradley T. Gregory (Jonesburg, MO), Zone 1, North St. Louis County
Cameron L. Kurtzman (Chesterfield, MO), Zone 12, Jefferson County
Eric J. McBride (St. Clair, MO), Zone 9, St. Charles County
Rudo K. Stone Jr. (Chicago, IL), Zone 2, North St. Louis County
Troop D
Zachary T. Costley (Lamar, MO), Zone 15, Stone/Taney Counties
Troop E
John M. Tomaszewski (Sikeston, MO), Zone 10, Dunklin County
Troop F
Andrew M. Gordon (Montgomery City, MO), Zone 4, Audrain County
Troop G
Landon C. Pruiett (Braggadocio, MO), Zone 6, South Howell/Oregon Counties
Zachary L. Ricker (Van Buren, MO), Zone 8, Carter/Reynolds Counties
William A. Wadlington (Oran, MO), Zone 5, Douglas/Ozark Counties
Troop H
Samuel S. Base (Coffeyville, KS), Zone 1, Atchison/Holt Counties
Benjamin L. Gregory (Jonesburg, MO), Zone 3, Harrison/Gentry Counties
Cole P. Justice (Smithville, MO), Zone 2, Nodaway/Worth Counties
Troop I
Keaton P. Hunt (Rolla, MO), Zone 1, Phelps/Maries Counties
Alex C. Philipps (Jackson, MO), Zone 4, Pulaski/Maries Counties