Camden County Prosecuting Attorney requests special prosecutors to investigate county commission

In light of recent events the Office of the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney is releasing the following information:

On December 11, 2020, the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and the Camden County Prosecutor were made aware of allegations concerning the misallocation of Camden County resources. Individuals within the community provided the Camden County Sheriff’s Department information that Camden County Road and Bridge had laid over mile of gravel on private property.

On December 16, 2020, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and the Camden County Sheriff requested that the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control conduct an independent investigation into what has been commonly referred to as “Gravel Gate.” The Camden County Sheriff’s Department continued to preserve evidence until the request was granted.

On December 18, 2020 the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control confirmed that they had received the official request and it had been submitted to supervisors for approval.

On January 7, 2021, the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control confirmed that it had officially undertaken the investigation of “Gravel Gate.”

Also on January 7, 2021 a confrontation occurred at the Camden County Commissioner’s Office. The Child Support Unit of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is housed in the same building as the Commissioner’s Offices and staff members were present at the time of the confrontation.

Because staff of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office were witnesses to the confrontation, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney is ethically disqualified from any involvement in the prosecution of cases which may arise.

Moreover, both events center on the Camden County Commission and appear to be part of an evolving situation.

Therefore, on January 8, 2021 the Camden County Prosecutor Heather Miller filed Motions for Special Prosecutor in both the “Gravel Gate” and January 7th confrontation in order to promote full transparency and avoid any appearance of impropriety.

Finally, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office is not an investigative agency and cannot take reports or evidence from the community. Persons with information on either incident are encouraged to contact the appropriate law enforcement agency.

Due to the Motions for Special Prosecutor there will be no further releases of information on either of these events from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Any further information should be sought via Sunshine Law Request from the appropriate agency.