Pavement Sampling to Close U.S. Route 54 Lanes in Osage Beach

MoDOT Release

Core drilling operations conducted by the Missouri Department of Transportation will close lanes of U.S. Route 54 in Osage Beach next week.

Crews will close one eastbound lane and one westbound lane of Route 54 between Route 242 and Case Road on Wednesday, January 13. The moving operation will take place between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Core drilling involves taking samples of the roadway for evaluation. This allows pavement specialists with MoDOT to analyze the structural integrity of the roadway and determine if any improvements are needed.

Message boards will be in place to warn motorists in advance of the closure. Drivers are advised to slow down through all work zones and obey all traffic signs. MoDOT appreciates the patience of travelers while this work takes place.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.