Marine Dealers Association confirms no plans to cancel Overland Park Boat Show

Joyce Miller

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

The Overland Park Boat Show is on. The sponsors of the show, the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association have no plans at this time to cancel the annual event. The LOMDA Overland Park event is the first boat show of the season, giving boating enthusiasts their first-chance to see what’s new for 2021.

The LOMDA Board of Directors voted to move forward with the show with the known mandates and other changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show opens on Jan. 28 and runs through Jan. 31 at the Overland Park Convention Center. The show draws visitors from all over the Midwest.

LOMDA said the show will look different this year.

Exhibitors and visitors will be required to wear masks, social distancing will be taken into consideration with booth space, no flooring will be allowed, touchpoints will be frequently disinfected. Sanitizing stations will be set up and other changes will be done as precautions against COVID-19.

LOMDA has approximately 40 members from Lake of the Ozarks, representing marine dealers and related industries. The Overland Park show is considered to be the premier show for the Midwest.

LOMDA members will be showcasing new and used boats, along with the latest in technology for on the water, accessories, maintenance and storage products.

LOMDA reported a significant increase in sales for 2020 as COVID spiked interest in recreational boating.

For more information and details, see OverlandParkBoatShow.com