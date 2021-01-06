Rich Patzwald named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week.

Provided

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Mr. Rich Patzwald, LCTC Metal Fabrication instructor. Dock and construction companies place a high demand on metal fabrication and it is a growing industry at the Lake of the Ozarks. Mr. Patzwald does a remarkable job of getting LCTC students “industry-ready.” In addition, Mr. Patzwald is always willing to provide assistance to anyone in need. Last spring he gladly accepted the request for his students to design and build training apparatuses for the Camdenton High School JROTC program. Beyond his technical skills, Mr. Patzwald has willingly participated in professional development to enhance his teaching skills and has completed training to be a team member for the Council on Occupational Education (COE) accreditation site visits. Mr. Patzwald strives to do his best for his students and their future.

And that is why, this week Camdenton Schools and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Rich Patzwald, LCTC Metal Fabrication instructor, as the Camdenton R-III School District/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.