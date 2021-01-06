Osage Beach Aldermen consider agreement to extend Osage Beach Parkway West

Dan Field

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will consider an agreement Thursday night during its regular meeting that would extend Osage Beach Parkway West a little more than one-tenth of a mile.

The proposal is for the city, MoDOT and the Osage Beach Special Road District to share in the cost of construction of .12 of a mile of the Parkway west from Lazy Days Road to Executive Drive. The board will consider first and second readings of an ordinance to that effect when it meets at 6 p.m. A complete look at the agenda is available by clicking on https://bit.ly/2Mtj9w8.

The project has been a priority for better and safer access to businesses on Executive Drive, according to City Administrator Jeana Woods.

Previously, the only access was from eastbound Highway 54 since the Parkway dead-ended at Lazy Days Road after the Expressway was finished. Westbound motorists now have to exit at Y Road and then return east on Highway 54 to the intersection with Executive Drive. If the ordinance is approved, motorists can access Executive Drive from Osage Beach Parkway West and avoid right-hand turns into Executive Drive.

The ordinance, which will be considered for first and second readings, would authorize the city administrator to enter into a cost share agreement with MoDOT for the project. The project is budgeted at $400,000 with a $200,000 funding commitment from the OB Special Road District and $199,395 from MoDOT. There would be minimal cost to the city, according to Woods.

If approved by the board, the project would be completed in 2021.

The extension is of particular interest to some area residents and business owners who lobbied several years ago for the Parkway to be extended all the way past Executive Drive to Y Road. That would provide a connection between the now-dead-end Parkway and Highway 54. However, that idea was shelved because of cost considerations with some estimates as high as $4 million to make the Y Road connection. The cost of right-of-way acquisition and challenging terrain were factors in the higher costs.

Other agenda items

•First reading of a rezoning request by Precision Paint Worx, LLC, from C-1 (General Commercial) with a Planned Unit Development to only a C-1 Zone.

•Second reading of an ordinance that expands how meetings can be held electronically through video conferencing. Because of COVID-19, meetings have either been restricted or attendance has been reduced. Meetings are available via Zoom.

•Authorize the purchase of two new all-wheel-drive utility vehicles for the Police Department.

•Consideration of an agreement with MoDOT for expansion of the Osage Beach Parkway sidewalk project.