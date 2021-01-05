Vicky Moore announces retirement from Camden County Library District

With over two decades of dedication under her belt, Vicky Moore has announced her retirement from the Camden County Library District.

Moore says she and her family have always been heavy users of the library. In 1990, Moore ran her own business at the time and was thinking about getting out of it. Being good friends with the library director, she walked in one day and asked if they had any positions open. She wanted only a part-time job at the time and was hired as a shelver in Osage Beach a week later. She’s been at it ever since.

Moore moved into a full-time position with the library district a year later. In 2005, she moved to the Camdenton branch to become the Youth Services Coordinator. In this role, she coordinated storytimes, literacy programs, murder mystery nights for teens, and served in an advisory role regarding school interests.

She says being able to interact with children and host storytime was a major highlight of her career. She says participating in the summer reading program and helping get more books in kid’s hands was her goal. Moore also worked with Camdenton School District and School of the Osage to host reading programs with the same goal. She remembers hosting multiple murder mystery events for the junior high students and joining elementary students for read-along.

“The earlier you get them started, the better. It’s very important to read,” Moore said.

Moore returned to the Osage Beach library in 2015 as branch manager and stayed until her recent retirement effective January 1, 2021. She says she has enjoyed her career and found the libraries to be a wonderful place to work.

Over her two decades of working, she says she has seen people grow from kindergarteners to adults and is happy to see them continue their love of reading.

She had been debating the choice to retire for a couple of years, but the tough year faced in 2020, with many of her normal program responsibilities being canceled, made the decision easier to retire now. She plans to still be around the library ofter and hopes her many friends made along the way will stop and say hello.

“I encourage everyone to use the library. It’s an important thing in a community; it’s a must,” Moore said.

Kendra Purtle will take over the role of branch manager.