Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital Celebrates Its First Babies of 2021

Mercy Hospital

The labor and delivery team at Mercy Kids Children’s Hospital in Springfield is ringing in the New Year with its first babies of 2021: Samuel Joseph and Zyanna Renee.

First, mother, Allyson, and father, Cody, welcomed their baby boy at 7:57 a.m. on Jan. 2, 2020. Samuel weighed in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces, and was 22 inches long.

Born just an hour later, mother, LaShonda and father, D’andre, welcomed their baby girl at 8:54 a.m. Zyanna weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and was 19 inches long.

Their arrival as the first newborns of the New Year brought a pile of presents from the Mother/Baby staff at Mercy. Nurses in the unit look forward to the arrival of each New Year’s baby. In fact, they start collecting gifts many months in advance of the special event.

“Even in the middle of a pandemic, the first babies of the new year bring so much joy! What a sweet surprise to have two babies born at nearly the same time.” said Deana Holland, Mercy clinical supervisor. “This beautiful moment has helped renew our hope in the future and we’re grateful to be part of it.”

Samuel’s family has agreed to the release of this information and picture but does not wish to grant media interviews at this time. Zyanna’s family has agreed to the release of this information and picture and will grant Zoom or telephone media interviews upon request.

