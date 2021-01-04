Looking back at the S.J. Davis Blacksmithing shop.

Submitted Content

An outstanding citizen of this era was S. J. Davis who came to old Linn Creek in 1861. He set up a blacksmith shop, hardware and undertaking business on east Main where he remained in business until fire destroyed his establishment in the late 1890's. Besides shoeing oxen and horses, mending broken wagons, selling hardware, making furniture and coffins, he served as undertaker in times of need. Later, Squire Davis became known as "Uncle Sam Davis". He served on the town board of trustees, was the town's first mayor, charter member of Opal Lodge # 307 I 0 0 F and other civic groups. At his retirement, he turned his shop over to his son John, who continued blacksmithing on Roberts Street west of the court house in old Linn Creek.