Lake Regional Welcomes First Baby in 2021

Lake Regional Health

Ellie Kathleen Sharp, daughter of Chelsea and Larry Sharp of Edwards, Missouri, is the first baby born at Lake Regional Health System in 2021. Ellie was born at 6:54 a.m. on Jan. 1. She weighed 8 pounds and was 22 inches long.

Ellie’s paternal grandparent is Holly Ray, and her maternal grandparent is Elizabeth Lambert.

As the New Year’s baby, Ellie received a portable play yard donated by Lake Regional Health System.

More than 650 babies are born each year at Lake Regional Health System’s Family Birth Center. The Family Birth Center offers prenatal care classes, prepared childbirth classes for first-time parents and breast-feeding support. To learn more, visit lakeregional.com/fbc.