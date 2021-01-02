Troop F responded to 132 service calls on New Year's Day

Over the course of New Year's Day, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, which covers the major lake area counties, responded to 132 calls for service. This included 39 crashes and assisting 36 stranded motorists.

Over the last 24 hours, roads have been worked on and a significant amount of ice and snow has been removed. However, unless a majority of the ice has melted, they ask that travel be limited to only necessity.

Patrols indicate that the further north you travel, the worse it gets. The further south you are in the state, the ice is melting more frequently and the roadways are just wet.