Versailles driver injured after striking multiple trees

Lake Sun Staff

A Versailles man was injured Friday morning after his vehicle skidded off the road and struck multiple trees.

Zachary R. Arment, 31, was driving his 2008 Subaru Forester on MO 52 eastbound in Morgan County when he began to skid and slid off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a tree, continued to slide and then struck another tree, bringing the vehicle to rest.

Arment was minorly injured and the vehicle sustained heavy damage. He was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.