Vehicle totaled after losing control on a patch of ice on New Year's Eve

Lake Sun Staff

A Macks Creek driver totaled her car on New Year's Eve night after losing control on ice, though only suffered minor injuries.

Catherine D. Harris, 33, was driving her 2000 Isuzu Rodeo traveling east on Hwy 54 when it began sliding on a patch of ice. Harris lost control and the vehicle crossed the center line of the road. She ran off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned.

Harris only suffered minor injuries, but the Isuzu was totaled. She was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.