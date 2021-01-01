Troop F responds to 26 crashes since New Year's Day morning

Since midnight, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop F, which covers the major lake area counties, has responded to 26 crashes and 13 stranded motorists. Unless it’s an absolute necessity, they are asking residents to please stay at home.

Patrols indicate that the further north you travel, the worse it gets. The further south you are in the state, the ice is melting and the roadways are just wet.

Ice storms have moved through the Troop F area and next up is snow.

More updates will be available as the day progresses. Stay inside!