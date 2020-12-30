Lake Regional Pulmonology Welcomes Nurse Practitioner Kim Farris

Provided

Lake Regional Health

Lake Regional Health System announces Kim Farris, MSN, APRN, FNP, NP-C, joined Lake Regional Pulmonology on Jan. 1. Farris works closely with Pulmonologist Harjyot “Joe” Sohal, M.D., and Cira Monnig, FNP, to care for adult patients with lung diseases and respiratory conditions.

“We are excited to have Nurse Practitioner Kim Farris join our Pulmonology team,” said Lindsay Bentley, MSN, RNC-MNN, director of Clinical Operations. “She is a compassionate provider, and her extensive health care experience will be an asset to the pulmonology clinic.”

Farris has worked at Lake Regional since 2000. She started as a registered nurse in the Postanesthesia Care Unit and Outpatient Services and then moved to Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation. For the past seven years, she has provided patient care at Lake Regional Cancer Center. Farris earned a family nurse practitioner master’s degree from Graceland University in Independence, Missouri. “I have really enjoyed the past 20 years at Lake Regional,” Farris said.

“I have grown so much while working here, and I am looking forward to continuing to gain new skills and knowledge.”

Farris approaches her patients as if she is caring for one of her own family members and delights in the opportunity to build respectful relationships with every patient.

“Effective communication is key to building a trusting relationship between the provider and patient, as well as their families,” Farris said. “Taking a little extra time to connect and better explain things can make a big difference in patient understanding and compliance.”

Originally from Barnett, Missouri, Farris has lived in Eldon for nearly 34 years with her husband, Sonny. They have three children, two grandchildren and two rescue dogs. In her free time, Farris enjoys spending time with her family, going camping and being outdoors.

Lake Regional Pulmonology is located in Suite 225 inside Lake Regional Hospital. To schedule an appointment, call 573-302-3199. To view Farris’s bio, visit lakeregional.com/physicians.