Gov. Parson Orders Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Lebanon Police Officer Kendle Blackburn

Today, Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags be flown at half-staff at government buildings in Laclede County on Saturday, January 2, 2021, in honor of Lebanon Police Department Officer Kendle G. Blackburn.

On December 28, Officer Blackburn died as a result of COVID-19 that he contracted in November while serving in his capacity as a law enforcement officer.

“My years in law enforcement taught me that those who wear the badge are often called to the profession because of their desire to protect others and improve their communities,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Officer Kendle Blackburn was that kind of police officer. Known as the friendliest police officer in Lebanon, he was one who loved people. May his legacy serve as a model for other officers, and may we all be inspired by the support the community has shown for Officer Blackburn’s family and fellow officers during this difficult time.”