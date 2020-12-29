Osage Beach Police investigating body of missing person found in Outlet Mall parking lot

Update: Officers have confirmed the body is of a male person. No identity has yet been released.

---

Osage Beach Police and Camden County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of a body found in a vehicle at the Osage Beach Outlet Mall Parking Lot. The body is of a reported missing person, though the identity has not been released yet.

Local reports state that the investigation is being done on a white SUV. This has not been confirmed by officers.

This is an ongoing investigation.

More updates coming soon.