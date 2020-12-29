Miller County Sheriff's Office discovers human remains in woods

PRESS RELEASE

At approximately 15:19 p.m. December 28, 2020, the Miller County Sheriffs Office responded to a wooded area in Miller County, in reference to human remains found in the woods.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the reporting party who advised he had located human bones. Deputies confirmed that they were skeletonized human remains.

The exact age and identification or how long the body was in the wooded area, along with the cause of death are unknown currently. The body has been taken to the Boone County Medical Examiner's Office and MU department of Anthropology where an examination will be conducted to.

This investigation is ongoing by the Miller County Sheriffs Office. More information will be provided after the remains have been identified and the family has been notified.