James Gohagan sworn in as Camden County First District Commissioner

Months after his August Primary victory over opponent Beverly Thomas, James Gohagan was officially sworn in as the new First District Commissioner of Camden County Monday morning.

Gohagan, who will work beside Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty and Second District Commissioner Don Williams, says he was excited to finally make it all official. He will officially begin his role on January 1.

During his campaign, Gohagan made clear that he wanted to work towards implementing a number of changes to the county. One of the more prominent being an increased level of transparency by the county through better communication and possibly live streaming public county meetings.

Gohagan says that he takes issue with the regularly scheduled meeting times that normally fall around 10:00 a.m. With many county residents working jobs from 9:00 to 5:00, he says it can be hard for voices to be heard when they aren’t able to attend meetings. As a commissioner, he says he wants to put more value in public opinion, and being able to get more residents to meetings will help that goal.

Another focus for Gohagan is to ensure that the bill of rights and constitution are being interpreted correctly on a local level. He says he wants to get along with everyone, but won’t allow himself to be a rubber stamp for anyone’s agenda. Gohagan wants to bring in the voices of all elected Camden County officials to be heard during decision making.

In a more immediate scope, Gohagan hopes to start working towards raising the wages of Camden County Sheriff’s Office officers. He says that, as an officer, $13 an hour is too little for the risks being taken in many circumstances. He says that he will be working with Sheriff Tony Helms to make this a reality. With many neighboring municipalities offering better wages, Gohagan says that Camden County is lucky to have so many quality officers willing to work for the betterment of the county over higher pay.

As a resident of the county, Gohagan says that he has always been engaged with the community and has spoken out for what’s right and wrong. With years of this public work under his belt, he says it is the ultimate achievement to be able to have a platform and to be paid to work for the people of Camden County.

“It’s a dream come true to get to be in this position,” Gohagan said.