Mid-County respond to Camdenton residential fire over holiday weekend

Press Release:

On December 26, 2020 at 4:25 PM the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported structure fire on Cedar Street in Camdenton. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story residence with the rear exterior wall on fire and heavy black smoke coming from the attic. Firefighters were advised that everyone was out of the residence before firefighters arrived and were not injured. Firefighters began to attack the fire using multiple hose lines.

This fire occurred in an area with fire hydrants which were utilized by the firefighters for additional water. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control approximately 30 minutes after they arrived on the scene.

The structure of the residence suffered severe fire damage. The contents of the residence suffered smoke and water damage.

The fire was investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal’s Office and the cause of the fire is being listed as an unattended outdoor burning.

The MCFPD responded with (2) Engines, and (1) Squad. MCFPD was assisted at the scene with an Engine from Osage Beach Fire Protection District. MCFPD was also assisted on scene by Camden County Ambulance District, Camdenton Police Department, and Laclede Electric. Additionally, an Engine from Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District responded to MCFPD Station 1 in Camdenton to cover any additional emergency calls.

All firefighters cleared the scene at 6:35 PM.