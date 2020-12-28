Lake Lifestyles January/February issue on stands now

Lake Sun Staff

Boat show season is right around the corner, and the latest issue of Lake Lifestyles magazine takes a look at a record-setting year for the boating industry as well as homeownership at Lake of the Ozarks.

The magazine on newsstands features how local marine dealers managed booming boat sales and what their predictions are for 2021. There were also a lot of new boat owners this year.

One story showcases several new captains with tips on what you need to know if you plan to purchase a boat.

The lure of Lake life can also be seen with the growing real estate and construction market. Local professionals discuss home sales, construction and remodeling trends.

Other articles spotlight local fashion, artists, entertainment and everything the Lake life has to offer.

Lake Lifestyles magazine can be found on newsstands across the Lake area including at Hy-Vee in Osage Beach, Woods Supermarket in Lake Ozark, G-2-M in Laurie and Lake Oasis in Camdenton.

To advertise or subscribe to the magazine, call 573-346-2132. For questions, email cpatires@gmail.com. Keep up with Lake Lifestyles magazine on Facebook and Instagram.

ALSO INSIDE

Local artist uses pour technique

Tips for making healthy choices in a modern grocery store

One of the best places to golf in the U.S.

Duo plays on vintage guitars Your golf questions answered by our local PGA pro

Classic and comfortable fashions

A COVID-friendly wedding

New coffee shop serves unique flavors

Local events

People in Places