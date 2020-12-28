MoDOT: Final week of 2020 brings first winter storm of the season

MoDOT Release

The first major winter weather will come in a series of storms potentially culminating on the New Year’s holiday. The Missouri Department of Transportation urges drivers to slow down and plan extra time for travel this week, avoiding travel altogether during periods of freezing rain, sleet and ice.

Precipitation is forecast Tuesday morning with the possibility of snow, ice and a wintry mix scattered across the northern half of the state. Even a small amount of freezing precipitation can cause slippery road conditions. MoDOT crews will be working around the clock to get the roads to mostly clear within a few hours after the weather stops.

Keep informed of rapidly changing forecasts and prepare to respond accordingly. To check road conditions please go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org/map/ The map can also be downloaded as a free app for Apple and Android devices.

Here are some safety tips if you must travel in inclement weather:

· Please wear your seat belt and don’t drive distracted. Buckle Up Phone Down.

· Slow down and adjust your speed to the conditions. Do not use your cruise control.

· Keep mirrors, windows and lights clean.

· Remember to stay at least six car lengths back from snowplows and equipment. Plowed snow can create a cloud that can blind drivers following too closely.

· If your wipers are on, keep your headlights on. It’s the law.

· If you encounter car troubles or are involved in a crash, please remain in your vehicle.

MoDOT also provides road condition information through its Customer Service Center. Dial 888-ASK-MODOT (888-275-6636) to speak with a customer service representative 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.