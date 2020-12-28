CADV adapts to changes during a difficult year

There’s no place like home for the holidays. For some women and children that home is an emergency shelter at Citizens Against Domestic Violence in Camdenton.

Cases of domestic violence are on the rise but with fewer beds available, due to limits placed on housing to enforce social distancing, it has been a difficult year for CADV staff to keep the doors open through a pandemic. But that’s exactly what they’ve done.

The staff has come together to work through the challenges and find solutions — adapting to changes while keeping up with the client’s needs, and in some cases, growing the services provided to the community.

CADV is more than just a 28-bed shelter in Camdenton. The non-profit operates a 24-hour hotline, offers crisis intervention, court advocacy, support groups, and a variety of other services for victims of domestic and sexual violence in Camden, Miller and Morgan counties. In a typical year, hundreds of victims find their way to CADV for safe shelter sometimes with nothing but whatever they can fit into a couple of trash bags.

COVID changed the way everybody is doing business. CADV was no exception. They had to lower capacity by about half, resulting in a growing need for their outreach program which provides services such as goal planning, community referrals, advocacy and assistance to help survivors obtain services and to develop short and long-term resources and safety plans. The outreach program is what helps give clients a fresh start — away to thrive in the community away from their abuser.

“We love what we do, but this year has made our work and personal lives difficult,” shelter manager Amber Smith said. Managing staff and the shelter through a pandemic as calmly and compassionate as possible hasn’t been easy.

“Our outreach program grows by the day,” outreach advocate Maranda Schierding said. “One of the new problems we are dealing with is our victims are being quarantined with their abusers.”

“This year has really hit us hard,” outreach coordinator Amy Thompson said. “Because we have to turn clients away due to lack of room due to COVID, intense case management and safety planning are being done with our outreach clients. These clients receive the same services as shelter clients.” To add to already difficult circumstances, some clients lost their jobs or had to quit when their kids ended up having to quarantine making it even more difficult for them to support their families. CADV stepped in whenever possible.

CADV director Sheree Keely says that forcing victims to isolate with family in order to stay safe due to the pandemic is the perfect storm for violence, so the staff was determined to find ways to continue offering services.

“Our focus all year has been on managing the safety of clients and staff while providing key services,” she said. “This team and the incredible people we serve have pulled together to meet a common goal. We have continued to expand services this year, opening an outreach office in Miller County. I feel like we found a balance that worked. And we didn’t do it alone, the community was incredibly supportive throughout the year. We are truly blessed to have a supportive board and community — it really is a collaborative effort and inspires us each day to keep doing this amazing, transformative work.”

When COVID hit, CADV had to develop new protocols and find ways to continue offering services such as support group meetings which were held on Zoom. Temperatures are taken twice a day, everything gets sanitized, and frequent staff meetings are held to identify needs and implement any changes needed along the way.

“We ‘invented’ our daily schedules. We had group (meetings) every day. We had parenting classes every day. We went on ‘safe walks’ where we socially distanced for exercise, and we did Cooking with Candy on Fridays where I would teach them healthy recipes,” outreach advocate Candy Bothwell said. “We had fun, we learned things, and we managed to cope with the situation. We did our best to make that time valuable and productive. We are committed to staying open, continuing to protect victims and keep everyone safe…so far so good.”

Case manager Nicole Beene said that while they’ve had to take in fewer victims due to capacity, it has an upside.

“It has allowed us to really focus in on the women we are able to have in the shelter and really give them the best help we can offer,” she said.

Staff are quick to credit Keely for aggressively implementing protocols to follow the latest recommendations and keeping in touch with the county health department. She even stayed 10 days and nights in the shelter to protect other staff from exposure.

“That is simply an exhausting thing to do,” Bothwell said.

Even something as routine as getting an order of protection or other court proceedings is taking additional time and effort. That’s where the court advocate steps in.

“CADV advocates aren't always allowed to accompany the victims to court in Morgan and Miller Counties which leaves our clients having to face their abusers without having support present with them,” legal programs coordinator Patty Martin said. “It can be a very difficult experience for victims who maybe haven't seen their abusers since the occurrence of abuse that prompted the petition for the order of protection in the first place. Court often causes a lot anxiety and panic. But in some cases we are able to talk with survivors right before or right after court, sometimes both, to help them process what to expect or what just occurred.”

From providing Christmas presents to families this season to helping a client look for a job, each staff member plays an important role in the process ensuring victims have a way out and can begin picking up the pieces in order to move on.

“Being an advocate is a rewarding job. Being a victim myself of domestic and sexual abuse it is rewarding to help victims find their light at the end of the tunnel so to speak,” Schierding said. “I enjoy helping them establish their goals and to help them get out of their abusive situations.”

WHAT YOU CAN DO TO HELP

Donate hygiene products, cleaning supplies, gas cards, grocery store gift cards, socks, undergarments and comfortable clothing. Businesses willing to partner with CADV by offering gift cards, car repair and other products and services are welcome. Monetary donations are always accepted and are tax-deductible.

CADV has a Missouri Department of Economic Development Neighborhood Assistance Program grant to expand the shelter to add more women’s beds and a male victim suite for emergency housing. There are 70% tax credits available for anyone with Missouri business income. For more information call Sheree Keely at (888) 809-SAFE(7233).

For more information or to donate, go to www.cadv-voc.org. Follow CADV on Facebook for updates.