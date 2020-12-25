Lake Area Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Jeff S. Mortimer, CPA, LTD

Submitted

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon-cutting for Jeff S. Mortimer, CPA, LTD at 3535 Osage Beach Parkway. The ribbon-cutting took place on December 4th, 2020 at 11:30 AM. Attendees included Jeff S. Mortimer, CPA, LTD, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon-cutting celebrated their new membership with the Lake Area Chamber and the Grand Opening of their new offices in Osage Beach. Jeff S. Mortimer, CPA specializes in strategy and problem-solving. They handle the bookkeeping, payroll, financial statements, and taxes for their clients. What sets their firm apart is that they also perform CFO or Controller services for businesses, providing deeper analysis and explanation of the numbers. They make sure our clients have the information and guidance they need to make the important decisions that are required of a successful business. They can fill as much or as little accounting functions as needed, to meet the unique needs of businesses of all sizes. For more information, visit their website at mortimercpa.com or call (573)-552-0003.