Kiwanis Club of Camdenton announces Oak Ridge Intermediate 2nd Quarter Terrific Kids

The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.

Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable

Pictured with students is Oak Ridge Intermediate Principal Bob Currier along with Kiwanis Club Members Shawn Marshall and Jo McElwee.

Second Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:

5th Grade

Jocelyn Bachofer

Luis Chaparro-Rios

Brock Conaway

Christina Crowder

Addisyn Day

Brice Deal

Trenton Dennis

Ellie Freese

Mark Garcia

Connor Hannigan

Marlee Howard

Lilyann Jones

Addison Lawhead

Jerrison Lizotte

Regan McGary

Claire McGuire

Paige Mulford

Kristina Pleshka

Lacie Potts

Dylan Ramirez-Vicente

Jase Raye

Liam Reed

Cade Trudelle

6th Grade

Allyssa Ballard

Cali Belk

Krysta Bond

Jade Bouchard

Naomi Davis

Evie Downey

Laelah English

Garrett Faulstich

Taylor France

Chase Glascock

Yuriy Gritsishin

Trevontay Haire

Averie Hotle

Jack Johno

Gracie Johnson

Lucas Lemos

Brett Lester

Jaylen Marlin

Blake Marsh

Brooklyn Miller

Alan Poage

Charlie Rice

Andrew Ruff

August Stoecklein