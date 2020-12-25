Kiwanis Club of Camdenton announces Oak Ridge Intermediate 2nd Quarter Terrific Kids
The Kiwanis Club of Camdenton recognized young leaders in the Camdenton R-III School District as Terrific Kids. Through practicing good character and good citizenship, Terrific Kids are selected each quarter by their teacher for their outstanding good attitude about school and working to the best of their ability.
Terrific is an acronym for: Thoughtful, Enthusiastic, Respectful, Responsible, Inclusive, Friendly, Inquisitive, and Capable
Pictured with students is Oak Ridge Intermediate Principal Bob Currier along with Kiwanis Club Members Shawn Marshall and Jo McElwee.
Second Quarter Fifth and Sixth Grade ORI Terrific Kids:
5th Grade
Jocelyn Bachofer
Luis Chaparro-Rios
Brock Conaway
Christina Crowder
Addisyn Day
Brice Deal
Trenton Dennis
Ellie Freese
Mark Garcia
Connor Hannigan
Marlee Howard
Lilyann Jones
Addison Lawhead
Jerrison Lizotte
Regan McGary
Claire McGuire
Paige Mulford
Kristina Pleshka
Lacie Potts
Dylan Ramirez-Vicente
Jase Raye
Liam Reed
Cade Trudelle
6th Grade
Allyssa Ballard
Cali Belk
Krysta Bond
Jade Bouchard
Naomi Davis
Evie Downey
Laelah English
Garrett Faulstich
Taylor France
Chase Glascock
Yuriy Gritsishin
Trevontay Haire
Averie Hotle
Jack Johno
Gracie Johnson
Lucas Lemos
Brett Lester
Jaylen Marlin
Blake Marsh
Brooklyn Miller
Alan Poage
Charlie Rice
Andrew Ruff
August Stoecklein