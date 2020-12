Submitted

The Larry Don excursion boat was docked at the Casino Boat Pier in Lake Ozark. After ninety years on the Lake of the Ozarks, the boat sank in 2014. Made in St. Louis it was assembled at the lake in 1948. The boat received its name from the original owners, Lawence and Don Fry. It was the oldest commercial vessel that cruised the Lake of the Ozarks.