LCTC students gather 2,653 items for donation to Lake Area Helping Hands

Donating to your community is one of the more fulfilling ways to spend the holidays. For students at the Lake Career and Technical Center (LCTC), it became the goal of a massive project to round up as many donations as possible to give to Lake Area Helping Hands. After months of work, the group was immensely successful, handing over 2,653 donations to those who needed it most.

Camdenton senior Kallie Orozco, says she and her fellow SkillsUSA and HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) students at LCTC saw a need in the community and took it upon themselves to see what they could do to help. The group set out to gather as many local donations as possible, starting with requests from student families. She says they received a good amount of donations but wanted to raise even more.

The group turned to local businesses and groceries to see if any donations were available. Through local shops such as Save-A-Lot, Dierbergs and CVS, they were able to easily increase their stock.

Finally, the group turned to areas within Camdenton to go door-to-door, knocking and asking for donations in person. Senior Alex Lopez says they formed into three groups and walked around Old Kinderhook and Panoramic Dr. asking for these donations. He says this effort alone netted 800 items. He says he was shocked by how effective this method was and how kindly people offered to give.

At the end of their fundraising attempts, they had amassed 2,653 items consisting of non-perishable foods for the shelter.

LCTC teacher Brent Stuart helped the students with the project and says there were around 35-40 total students involved. He commended the students for leading the project on their own terms and really committing to the cause. He says LCTC hosting a pizza party for all students involved to congratulate their efforts.

“We just really want to say thank you to everyone who contributed,” Stuart said.

Once all the items had been loaded onto a trailer and delivered to Helping Hands, Orozco says she could feel just how appreciative they were for the group’s effort. Lopez says he was amazed by the idea of how many people would eat and have a meal because of what they had done.

LCTC teachers Shelly Bonds says it has been difficult throughout the year to find ways to get students active in the community without breaking social distancing rules. She was thrilled with the work done by the students.

The group will be hosting a shoe drive in the spring and also recently completed a coat drive for the elementary school around Thanksgiving.