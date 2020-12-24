Idiots Club feeds local students through Buddy Pack distribution

Vicki Wood

newsroom@lakesunonline.com

The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club Jesters of Good Will spread lots of love for the children of the Lake area on December 5th by providing food for 84 kids in need. The Jesters distributed breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as snacks for the children. Recipients do receive free lunch at school, but still, experience food shortages at home.

The food that the Jesters give out is easily prepared, breakfast foods are convenient, such as protein or cereal bars, with lunch consisting of sandwiches and packaged dessert. Dinner is usually canned or prepackaged food such as ravioli, ramen, or macaroni and cheese. The food packages are meant to supplement the students' food insecurities over the weekends. Thanks to donor partners such as HyVee Osage Beach, the Jesters were able to produce weekend buddy packs for 84 students in grades 7-12 for an entire month. Three anonymous donors funded the effort, and HyVee assisted in ordering and separating the school orders.

In addition to the anonymous donations, The Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club members partnered with Captain Ron’s Bar and Grill, Shorty Pants Lounge, Paradise Tropical Bar, Franky and Louie's, Lake House 13, Papa Chubby's, Jolly Rogers, and Miller’s Landing to raise additional money for the program. Jesters of Goodwill speak to patrons at the listed restaurants about the charity work the Club performs for Lake Area children, and also assist in signing patrons up for the Idiots Club $5.00 membership. These efforts were somewhat suspended this summer due to a high COVID risk in regard to some of the member’s ages. The organization shares that 80% of their funding comes from relationships with donors acquired through these restaurant visits.

Denny Hiner, co-founder of the Lake of the Ozarks Idiots Club explains the partnership between the club and area schools. “We do not work directly with children or parents. They are identified by professionals that work with them in a daily environment. School nurses, or social workers identify a need and email the request to the club. It is then forwarded to a volunteer shopper, who purchases the needed items, and gives them to the requester to distribute to the child in need. We have heard that the effort has strengthened parent-school relationships.” In addition to the buddy pack distribution, the Idiots Club supplied a wide array of needs for 16 students in the Eldon School District this week, supplying mouth pieces for band students, instrument repair, dual credit classes assistance, medication for others, and clothes and shoes.

The Idiots Club has a group of 25 Lake Area retail business partners who provide great discounts, donations, reward programs, and assistance to the club shoppers, giving them the ability to stretch dollars further to provide more help to children in need. Jesters of Goodwill provide clothing, shoes, school supplies, and many other needs for Lake Area youth. To date, they have supplied 28,320 assists to children.

The club plans to resume fundraising in 2021 as usual.

If you would like to join the Idiots Club, or purchase merchandise that supports their cause, visit online at www.lakeoftheozarksidiotsclub.org