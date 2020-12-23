Miller County crash deemed fatal after vehicle overturned

Lake Sun Staff

A Miller County crash Tuesday afternoon has been deemed fatal after the driver struck a bluff and overturned.

Dakota L. Veasman, 28, was driving his 2007 Frieghtliner, traveling too fast to negotiate a curve. Veasman began to skid, crossed the center line of the road, and ran off the left side. The vehicle struck a rock bluff and overturned. Veasman was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner.

Veasman was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. The vehicle was totaled.

This is Troop F’s 3rd fatality in December and 72nd of 2020.