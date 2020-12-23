Mid-County dispatched to structure fire at Windemere Conference Center

Provided

Press Release:

On December 23, 2020 at 5:07 AM the Mid-County Fire Protection District, MCFPD, was dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire at the Windemere Conference Center on Kohler Drive off of State Road AA in Roach. Firefighters arrived to find a commercial structure fully involved in fire. The incident was upgraded to a second alarm dispatching additional firefighters to respond to the incident to assist. The structure on fire was attached to the large main dining hall of the Windemere Conference Center. Firefighters immediately began to attack the fire using multiple hose lines. There were winds gusting more than 30 MPH which made controlling the fire difficult. Due to the extraordinary efforts of the first arriving firefighters, they were able to keep the fire out of the main dining hall. The MCFPD Fireboat responded to the scene and was able to provide the water from the Lake of the Ozarks needed to control the fire. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control approximately 2 hours after they arrived on scene.

The structure where the fire originated was a total loss with the main dining hall receiving minor smoke and water damage.

The fire is being investigated by the MCFPD Fire Marshal’s Office and at this time does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

One MCFPD Firefighter suffered a hand injury, and one MCFPD Firefighter suffered a minor back injury, neither firefighters required transport to a medical facility.

The MCFPD responded with (2) Engines, (4) Tankers, a Ladder Truck, and a Fireboat. MCFPD was assisted at the scene with an Engine from Osage Beach Fire Protection District, an Engine from Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, an Engine from Lake Ozark Fire Protection District, and a Tanker from Southwest Fire Protection District. MCFPD was also assisted on scene by Camden County Ambulance District, Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and Southwest Electric. Additionally, the Lebanon Fire Department responded to MCFPD Station 1 in Camdenton to cover any additional emergency calls.

All firefighters cleared the scene at 9:05 AM.