Local cousins decorate Highway 5 to spread some Christmas cheer

Everyone has their Christmas traditions. For cousins Kara Long and Cassie Cunningham that includes decorating a stretch of highway outside of Camdenton to spread some Christmas cheer.

It all started in 2015 with the idea to decorate one tree along the road to “make people smile.”

“It worked, so the next year we did more,” Kara says.

At first they were not sure if the impromptu decorations would be frowned upon, so they would run from their car to decorate a tree and run back trying to not draw too much attention.

After about two years of decorating a few trees they began to notice a growing litter problem. They decided to Adopt-A-Highway and combine their efforts of keeping the roadway clean and helping passersby get into the holiday spirit.

“This was a big adventure but when we realized that we could also decorate the trees on the highway we were pumped,” Kara said. Their mission falls under the “beautification” portion of the highway adoption program.

They begin the process right after Thanksgiving by decorating the trees with brightly colored garlands that have been donated. This year they added red bows to the top of each tree and 12 trees were adorned with solar lights. A total of 36 trees, their largest number to date, were decorated.

All of the trees are located between Bear Paw Road and the Pier 31 exit on North Highway 5.

After the first of the year, the duo can be seen removing all the decorations to store until next season. Throughout the year, they will continue to pick up trash to keep the roadway clean.

“In addition to all of the attention the trees get, it is also amazing to see people becoming interested in cleaning the beautiful place we call home,” Kara said.

MORE INFO

• For more information on adopting a highway call 1-888-ASK-MODOT or go to www.modot.org/adopt-highway.

• Follow their adventures on Cassie and Kara Adopt a Highway on Facebook.