Lindsey Wyatt named Camdenton R-III teacher of the week

This week Camdenton R-III School District and the Smith Law Firm would like to honor Lindsey Wyatt. Mrs. Wyatt is a seventh grade science teacher at Camdenton Middle School. She is a graduate of Camdenton and has been teaching in Camdenton R-III School District since 2014. Lindsey approaches her teaching tasks with a “student first” mindset. She is constantly positive and provides a great example for our students. Lindsey is passionate about student engagement and she constructs her lesson plans to get students involved in science. Lindsey is also an assistant volleyball coach at Camdenton High School and serves on the Laker Preparation Career Ladder Team. This team monitors student-athletes academically in and out of season and provides tutoring opportunities to struggling athletes. The district very proud of Lindsey’s efforts, and that is why Lindsey Wyatt is the Camdenton Schools/Smith Law Firm Teacher of the Week.