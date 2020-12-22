Lake school districts receive thousands of BinaxNOW COVID Antigen tests

As vaccines begin to make their way to the lake, school districts in the area have also been equipped with a set of tests to fight COVID. Over the last month, lake schools have received thousands of Binax NOW COVID Antigen tests to use.

The federal government has prioritized public and private K-12 districts/schools to receive Abbott’s BinaxNOW rapid antigen test kits to test symptomatic school personnel and students for COVID-19. According to the FDA, to perform the test, a nasal swab specimen is collected from the patient, 6 drops of extraction reagent from a dropper bottle are added to the top hole of the swab well. The patient sample is inserted into the test card through the bottom hole of the swab well and firmly pushed upwards until the swab tip is visible through the top hole. The swab is rotated 3 times clockwise and the card is closed, bringing the extracted sample into contact with the test strip. Test results are interpreted visually at 15 minutes based on the presence or absence of visually detectable pink/purple-colored lines. Results should not be read after 30 minutes.

Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has an interactive map, showcasing the number of tests requested and shipped by school districts across the state.

According to this map, Camdenton R-III has requested 4,843 tests and has had 1,960 shipped so far. 22 of these tests have been administered. Superintendent Tim Hadfield confirmed that that district was taking part in the testing, but only for staff members.

“Staff members can get tested if they desire if they are showing symptoms,” Hadfield said.

Eldon School District was another district at the lake to have been sent the tests, with the map indicating 2,274 tests requested and 920 shipped. 73 tests have been administered. Superintendent Matt Davis confirmed the amount shipped to the district and says they have partnered with Central Ozarks Medical Center to implement the testing.

Macks Creek R-V was also listed as having tests shipped out, with 396 requested and 160 shipped. Only 10 have been administered so far. Superintendent Josh Phillips says the tests are of course optional and are available for students and staff upon request. He says the tests have been favorably received so far and are a valuable tool to keep the school safe.

“A test is only administered to students by our school nurse if a parent/guardian is present and only after they have read through all of the information and signed a consent form,” Phillips said. “The fact they can quickly be administered at school and yield rapid results has made the process of getting tested simpler, saved everyone valuable time and helped families make informed decisions.”

Other school districts around the lake are also listed among those receiving shipments but have not yet confirmed their involvement. This includes Morgan County R-I, where 830 tests were requests and 320 shipped. Only 36 have been reported as administered. School of the Osage is listed as requesting 500 tests with 200 shipped and none reported as being used yet.

The map can be viewed here:

https://mophep.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/131f31dbbd394e8aafca9657bd0e49c1