Hwy 17 near Finch. Rd shut down following major Miller County crash
Mitch Prentice
Lake Sun Leader
Highway 17 near Finch Rd. in Miller County south of Tuscumbia is still shut down while the Highway Patrol investigates a major motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. Miller County Sheriff's Office is on the scene and will post an update once the highway is reopened. Please continue to use alternate routes.
A commercial vehicle was involved in the crash. No injury reports are currently available.