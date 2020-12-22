SUBSCRIBE NOW
Hwy 17 near Finch. Rd shut down following major Miller County crash

Mitch Prentice
Lake Sun Leader
Tuscumbia crash scene.

Highway 17 near Finch Rd. in Miller County south of Tuscumbia is still shut down while the Highway Patrol investigates a major motor vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer. Miller County Sheriff's Office is on the scene and will post an update once the highway is reopened. Please continue to use alternate routes.

A commercial vehicle was involved in the crash. No injury reports are currently available. 