Hawthorn Elementary teachers share their love of reading through the Literacy Program

Joyce Miller

jmiller@lakesunonline.com

The hope is to instill a rich culture of literacy — creating enthusiasm that is contagious for students not only in the classroom but at home. Not just now but for the future.

This year has been like no other… for students and teachers. Finding ways to keep students learning, growing and engaged always has its challenges but even more so when learning requires dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students are joining the classroom virtually, others are practicing social distancing and wearing protective masks.

Teachers are getting creative and resourceful, finding ways to share and inspire students and for a group of about 400 students, those efforts turned into a holiday surprise.

A group of 3 teachers at Camdenton Hawthorn Elementary found a unique way to share their love of learning and reading with students in the Literacy Program.

Shannon Stoufer, an instructional coach, Morgan Basler, a distance learning teacher, and Stacy Pitts, a fourth-grade teacher used grant money and partnered with FirstBook, a nonprofit social enterprise organization that provides new books, learning materials, and other essentials to students in need to fill over 400 bags with books and gifts.

“We hope these gifts help them celebrate the joy of literacy this holiday season,” Stoufer said. “One of the greatest gifts we can give our students is a book and time to read. It is our sincerest hope that as a result of this endeavor a rich culture of literacy will not only be established at Hawthorn but in time, just maybe, the enthusiasm of our students will be so contagious that it spills back into their homes, and just maybe that culture of literacy will spread.”

Hawthorn set out a few years ago with an eager and ambitious initiative of building a school-wide culture of literacy. While not necessarily a program, the structures and goals set in place were paramount to its success.

“We've been so fortunate to watch this journey unfold. It has offered us many exciting experiences, and we've had several great partners along the way,” Stoufer said. “In our initial stages, we recognized funding would be a central component to unlocking our goals. Seeking grant opportunities would provide the best avenue to secure funding for our initiative.”

Hawthorn received the 2018-2019 C.C. and Dorothy Blair Excellence in Education Long-Term Grant and was awarded $16,000 over the course of a two-year period. This grant set the stage for reaching the goals and allowed for more funding opportunities and partnerships along the way.

The school-wide culture of literacy goals include:

-Teachers will know and share their own personal reading identities with students.

-Create warm, inviting physical spaces to hold classroom libraries

-Expand classroom libraries to include an adequate number of titles that reflect the interests of our students

-Designate time for independent reading and promote student choice of reading material

-Students will know and share their own personal reading identities