Lake Area Chamber Holds Ribbon Cutting for Family Force Martial Arts of Osage Beach.

Submitted

The Lake Area Chamber recently held a ribbon-cutting for Family Force Martial Arts of Osage Beach at 3797 Osage Beach Parkway Suite B1 in Osage Beach. The ribbon-cutting took place on December 3rd, 2020 at 4:30 PM. Attendees included Family Force Martial Arts of Osage Beach staff members, as well as several Lake Area Chamber staff, board members, and volunteers. The ribbon-cutting celebrated their membership with the Lake Area Chamber.

Family Force Martial Arts of Osage Beach specializes in all things karate, they offer programs for their tiny tigers, the teens and adults. The ATA Martial Arts programs have a strong focus on personal development. The foundations of our morals, values and core character traits are formed in our early years. Sr. Master Les Edwards the Chief Instructor of Family Force Martials arts began his journey into the martial arts program in 1989, and now runs his own school in Osage Beach and in Jefferson City. At Family Force Martial Arts they provide their students with a road map to success based on self-defense, confidence and goal-setting skills.

For more information, visit their website at familyforce.center.com or call (573)-539-5953.