Lake Regional Begins Vaccinating Staff Members

On Monday, Dec. 21, Lake Regional Health System began administering COVID-19 vaccination to its staff members.

“Distribution of this vaccine follows careful planning to ensure we provide the most protection possible with the supplies we receive,” said Lake Regional CEO Dane W. Henry, FACHE. “This vaccine is precious to our frontline workers, who have worked tirelessly throughout this pandemic, and we are thankful that we can offer it to every Lake Regional team member, as well as other local health care workers.”

COVID-19 vaccines are being rolled out nationwide in phases, per CDC guidelines. In Phase 1a, the vaccine is available to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. In addition to vaccinating its own team, Lake Regional is coordinating with public health agencies and other health care providers across its service area to provide them with COVID-19 vaccination beginning next week.

“Our team has worked through immense challenges to provide vaccination now – from securing the freezers required for storage to scheduling staff to administer the doses,” Henry said. “We’re excited to be a part of this effort to control COVID-19.”

Learn more about Lake Regional’s COVID-19 response at lakeregional.com/covid19.