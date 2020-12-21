Guess & Co. move principal office from Miami to Osage Beach

Compiled by Mitch Prentice

The City of Osage Beach has announced that Guess & Co. Corporation, a privately-held corporation delivering products and services in energy, health care, technology, and real estate, has moved its principal office to Osage Beach, Missouri.

On Dec. 18, 2020, Guess & Co. Corporation announced “that it has moved its principal office from Miami, Florida to Osage Beach, Missouri as of December 14, 2020. Guess & Co. Corporation was incorporated in North Carolina in 2015 and began operations in August of 2017. In 2018, the company chose to be based in Miami, Florida. In conjunction with the company’s commitment to revitalizing Rural America, the company chose to move its headquarters to the Midwestern United States. The company secured office space in Osage Beach, Missouri and plans to begin hiring in the first quarter of 2021. “We are bullish on Rural America and while we will provide solutions throughout the nation, our focus is on revitalizing rural communities,” stated Jerry D. Guess, chairman and CEO.”

Mayor John Olivarri says he is excited about the announcement and was pleased that a nationally recognized organization committed to revitalizing rural America has chosen Osage Beach for its headquarters. He says the purchase of Parkside Village, the additional buildings, and vacant ground will provide the space needed for current operations and future growth.

“The relocation of staff and the plans for hiring, begin in the first quarter of 2021, affirms that Osage Beach and Missouri is the right location from which to not only conduct business but also offering an unmatched lifestyle quality for employees,” Olivarri said. “I’m hoping this encourages more businesses to consider the Lake Area as migration continues from the coasts and other cities where less business-friendly atmospheres exist.”

About Guess & Co. Corporation

Guess & Co. Corporation is an emerging stewardship solutions company with energy, health care, technology, and real estate units committed to revitalizing Rural America and select urban areas. The company partners with communities, companies and governments to improve the welfare of people.

Guess & Co. Corporation is a registered contractor with the U.S. Government to provide solutions to federal government agencies and members of the company have active top-secret/SCI clearances. The company operates in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and North Carolina. Guess & Co. Corporation was founded in August of 2017. The management team of Guess & Co. Corporation has over 50 years of combined experience.